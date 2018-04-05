13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For April 6-12

Here is a list of 13 things to do around the valley for the week of April 6-12:

1. The EMERGE IMPACT + MUSIC festival is happening April 6-8 at various Las Vegas Strip locations. The event, featuring more than 35 rising artists and thinkers, combines music, art and speaking to highlight issues affecting our world. The controversial art collective INDECLINE will have a gallery at the event.

2. The Great Vegas Festival of Beer kicks off April 6 with the Mad Craft Experience, featuring local breweries and restaurants. The Grand Tasting with even more tastings and food will take place April 7. The festival will be held at the World Market Center Pavilion.

3. The 2nd Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open is happening April 6 through 8 at Caesars Entertainment Studios on Koval Lane. Professional gamers will compete for a prize pool of $150,000. Spectators are welcome.

4. The Glass Craft & Bead Show, the largest of its kind in the country is happening now through April 8 at South Point. More than 160 booths and 70 tabletops, live demonstrations in flameworking and other glass art techniques, and classes. $15 regular admission.

5. Cornish Pasty Co. and Nevermore Productions are presenting a First Friday Unplugged show featuring acoustic acts by Brendan Shane, Mathew Whaley, Dominick Muzio and Steph Haward on April 6. Admission to the show at 8 p.m. is free.

6. The Gin Blossoms, who formed in 1987, is a pop/rock band known for their southwestern sound and domination of the alternative rock era in the '90s. They perform April 6 at Golden Nugget.

7. The Downtown Country Throwdown is happening ever first Friday starting April 6 at Place on 7th. There will be a DJ, line dancing lessons and drink specials.

8. Las Vegas' largest garage and antique sale is coming back to the Silverton hotel-casino from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7. The sale gives those who can't host a yard sale at their own homes the opportunity to sell their items in a special setting. Goodwill will also be accepting donations at the event.

9. The City of Las Vegas is hosting a Spring Expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at the city's pool and gym on East Bonanza Road. There will be tours, demonstrations, food trucks, and activities for the family.

10. Cannerystock is happening Apri 7 at the Cannery hotel-casino on East Craig Road. Doors tribute by Peace Frog, Visions of Fleetwood Mack, Mic Adams and The Stones, a tribute to Janis Joplin by Kelly Sheehan, '60s themed food, arts and crafts and more.

11. The Kizona Japanese Spring Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza inside Lorenzi Park. There will be singers and dancers, geisha girls, dance crews, calligraphy demonstrations, tea ceremonies, Japanese food, and a variety of merchandise.

12. The 3rd annual Las Vegas Margarita Mojito Festival is happening from 4 to 10 p.m. April 7 at Clark County Amphitheater. I addition to margaritas and mojitos, there will also be sangrias, craft beer, live entertainment, food trucks and vendors. Proceeds benefit Calling All Angels Foundation.

13. The Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale gets underway April 11. Juried exhibits, livestock shows, mutton bustin', live entertainment, fair food, small animal exhibits, rides, games and rodeo competition through April 15.

If you would like to submit an event for a future 13 Things list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.