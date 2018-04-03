EMERGE festival will bring 3 days of music, art and activism to Las Vegas

Noisey's EMERGE: IMPACT + MUSIC event is happening April 6 though 8 at various locations in Las Vegas, including The LINQ, Harrah's Las Vegas and Brooklyn Bowl.

More than 35 rising artists, thinkers and change-makers will be participating in the inaugural event. The goal of the event is to combine music, art and speaking to highlight

the unique perspectives making a big impact on our world.

Titles of sessions include "Owning Your Voice," "The Future of Truth," "The Book of Me," "Speaking Truth to Power," "The Space Between," and "Mental Wellth."

"Speaking Truth to Power" will feature the Americana band Hurray for the Riff Raff, indie rocker Jeff Rosenstock, punk rockers Downtown Boys, the hardcore band War on Women, comedian Jena Friedman, poet Anis Mojgani and a dance/music ensemble.

"The Space Between" will feature the father/daughter beatboxing duo Ed Cage and Nicole Paris, artist Stephanie Dinkins, scientist David Putrino, record producer Andrew Dawson, music CEO Drew Silverstein and others.

INDECLINE, the art collective behind the creation of the naked Donald Trump statues and several controversial billboards, will also have an exhibit at the event.

The driving force behind the event is A Beautiful Perspective and Rehan Choudhry, who is also the founder of the popular Life is Beautiful festival in Downtown Las Vegas. A Beautiful Perspective is a new media company that combines journalism, storytelling and live experiences in an effort to inform and inspire people. Dozens of industry veterans and experts helped plan EMERGE.

Three-day passes and individual tickets ($20 and $30) are available. Click here for more information.

MUSICIANS:

Abir

Bay Ledges

Chloé Caroline

Constantine

CYN

Devault

Dylan Gardner

Goon

Hanni El Khatib

Jorgen Odegard

Kemba

Luna Aura

Morgxn

Pinky Pinky

Polish Club

Rhye

Stokeswood

The National Parks

Twin Shadow

SPEAKERS:

Andrea Domanick

Andy Langer

David Putrino

Davy Sumner

DJ Mike Q

Jack Mizrahi

Jamari Blahnik

Jessica Moore Choudhry

Kalpulli Ehecatl

Kumari Suraj

Logan Beirne

Michael Roberson

Michell'e Michaels

Prince Miyake

Ponytrap

Pony Zion

Sir the Baptist

Time for Three

Von Wong