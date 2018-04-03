EMERGE festival will bring 3 days of music, art and activism to Las Vegas

Current
Noisey's EMERGE: IMPACT + MUSIC event is happening April 6 though 8 at various locations in Las Vegas, including The LINQ, Harrah's Las Vegas and Brooklyn Bowl.
More than 35 rising artists, thinkers and change-makers will be participating in the inaugural event. The goal of the event is to combine music, art and speaking to highlight
the unique perspectives making a big impact on our world.
Titles of sessions include "Owning Your Voice," "The Future of Truth," "The Book of Me," "Speaking Truth to Power," "The Space Between," and "Mental Wellth."
"Speaking Truth to Power" will feature the Americana band Hurray for the Riff Raff, indie rocker Jeff Rosenstock, punk rockers Downtown Boys, the hardcore band War on Women, comedian Jena Friedman, poet Anis Mojgani and a dance/music ensemble.
"The Space Between" will feature the father/daughter beatboxing duo Ed Cage and Nicole Paris, artist Stephanie Dinkins, scientist David Putrino, record producer Andrew Dawson, music CEO Drew Silverstein and others.
INDECLINE, the art collective behind the creation of the naked Donald Trump statues and several controversial billboards, will also have an exhibit at the event.
The driving force behind the event is A Beautiful Perspective and Rehan Choudhry, who is also the founder of the popular Life is Beautiful festival in Downtown Las Vegas. A Beautiful Perspective is a new media company that combines journalism, storytelling and live experiences in an effort to inform and inspire people. Dozens of industry veterans and experts helped plan EMERGE.
Three-day passes and individual tickets ($20 and $30) are available. Click here for more information.
MUSICIANS:
Abir
Bay Ledges
Chloé Caroline
Constantine
CYN
Devault
Dylan Gardner
Goon
Hanni El Khatib
Jorgen Odegard
Kemba
Luna Aura
Morgxn
Pinky Pinky
Polish Club
Rhye
Stokeswood
The National Parks
Twin Shadow
SPEAKERS:
Andrea Domanick
Andy Langer
David Putrino
Davy Sumner
DJ Mike Q
Jack Mizrahi
Jamari Blahnik
Jessica Moore Choudhry
Kalpulli Ehecatl
Kumari Suraj
Logan Beirne
Michael Roberson
Michell'e Michaels
Prince Miyake
Ponytrap
Pony Zion
Sir the Baptist
Time for Three
Von Wong