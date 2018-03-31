Lineup announced for Mad Craft Experience next weekend

Motley Brews has announced the lineup for its Mad Craft Experience, which is returning for its second year as the new, Friday night addition to the Great Vegas Festival of Beer, now a two-day event in Downtown Las Vegas.

The Mad Craft Experience from 7 to 10 p.m. April 6 will host local breweries, including PT’s Brewing Co., CraftHaus Brewery Co. and Big Dog’s Brewing Co., for unlimited tastings throughout the evening.

Local restaurants, including Esther’s Kitchen, Black Sheep and Searsucker, will compete in three culinary categories: best craft beer-infused bacon dish, best craft beer-infused vegetable dish and best craft beer-infused overall dish. A panel of local experts from the culinary, craft beer and entertainment industries will judge the competition, awarding winners with bragging rights and a variety of prizes.

Tickets for Mad Craft Experience start at $60 plus fees. Tickets start at $45 plus fees for Saturday’s Grand Tasting, providing access to the festival from 3-7 p.m. along with a tasting glass, unlimited beer samples and entertainment activities including a silent disco, BrewLogic seminars and more. Early admission tickets are also available, providing entry at 2 p.m., priced at $55 plus fees.

VIP tickets to the Grand Tasting, Great Vegas’ most coveted credential, are priced at $100 plus fees, and include early entry at 2 p.m., access to the VIP Brewers Lounge, which includes a rotating tap of limited release and rare beers, a decadent spread of top-notch cuisine prepared by celebrated Las Vegas chefs, a lounge area and more. VIP tickets are limited, and all tickets are available for purchase now at [greatvegasbeer.com].www.greatvegasbeer.com.