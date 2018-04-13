13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For April 13-19

Here is a list of 13 things to do around the Las Vegas valley for April 13-19:

1. There's still time to check out the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale. Enjoy live entertainment, a carnival and midway, traditional fair exhibits and food, mutton bustin' and goat showmanship, pig racing, a poultry competition, and PRCA rodeo action.

2. ACM's Party for a Cause is taking over Las Vegas this weekend. Multiple country stars like Little Big Town, Lee Bruce, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson and Chris Young, Old Dominion, Rodney Atkins, Stevie Monce, Kip Moore and Aaron Watson, Lindsay Ell and more will be at various venues.

3. Singer Travis Cloer is bringing his show "Too Good to Be True" to the Italian American Club on April 13. The show is described as a musical journey through the ages. Cloer is known for playing "Frankie Valli" in the award-winning show "Jersey Boys."

4. Stop by the Corks 'n Crafts table this weekend (April 13-15) during Vintage Market Days, an upscale indoor/outdoor market, in Downtown Summerlin to make a variety of crafts including bloom decor signs, floral wooden box centerpieces, macrame plant hangers, indigo dyed napkins and kitchen towels and floral headbands.

5. The Bender Jamboree Festival at Plaza is happening this weekend (through April 15) at Plaza hotel-casino. Performances by Greensky Bluegrass, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Hot Buttered Rum, Head for the Hills, Honey Island Swamp Band and more.

6. The 44th annual UNLVino at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center will feature an all-star lineup of chefs and restaurants and world-class wine and spirit makers for "One Memorable Night." This year's event will be the largest in history.

7. The Las Vegas Polo Classic is galloping into town April 14 and 15. This will be the first polo event on grass in Las Vegas. 16 players and 100 players will be participating in 2-days of polo competition. Festivities include traditional half-time divot stamp, hot contest, road rally, tailgating contest and more.

8. Henderson Blues Fest on April 14 will feature performers like Jonny Lang, Taj Mahal, Quinn Sullivan and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer.

9. The 14th annual Las Vegas Highland Games on April 14 and 15 at Floyd Lamb State Park at Tule Springs will feature 3 stages of Celtic music, competitive games like the caber toss, merchandise vendors, variety of food and beverages, and a huge kid's area.

10. AFAN's annual AIDS Walk is happening April 15 at Town Square. More than 3,500 people are expected to join the walk led by Las Vegas Strip headliners Penn & Teller. The family-friendly event is major fundraiser for AFAN.

11. A game between Las Vegas 51s and Fesno kicks off a solid week of baseball at Cashman Field. Don't forget that Thursday nights are Budweiser Dollar Beer Night and there are fireworks after Friday games.

12. The Pure Aloha Festival at Silverton is back at the Silverton on April 19. There will be live entertainment, merchandise vendors, great Polynesian food, carnival rides and games and more.

13. Vival Las Vegas Rockabilly Fest is one of the biggest retro and rockabilly festivals in the country. Thousands attend each year to check out the classic car show, numerous performers, fashion shows, merchandise vendors and more. The 4-day event at The Orleans gets underway April 19.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.



