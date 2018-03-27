Vintage Market Days® of Southern Nevada brings the vintage experience to Las Vegas

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market returning to the lawn at Downtown Summerlin Apr. 13-15, featuring antiques, clothing, jewelry, architecture salvage, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings & a little more. There will be a face painting booth, and 100 percent of the proceeds from that will go straight to Shade Tree, which is the largest shelter of its kind in the state, and is the only 24-hour accessible shelter designed specifically to meet the needs of women and children in Southern Nevada. With 364 permanent beds, The Shade Tree provides over 100,000 nights of shelter each year.

Hours:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 13

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14

10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sunday, April 15

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin is located at 1825 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135.

Vintage Market Days® is a franchised vintage event that began in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area in 2011, and has grown to 70 markets across the United States.