13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: March 4-10, 2022

1. Las Vegas' first aprés-ski cocktail bar now open seven days a week

The Ski Lodge at Superfrico inside the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is Vegas’ first aprés-ski cocktail bar, complete with a round-the-clock roaring fire and a picture window overlooking the world’s finest winter skiing destinations. Hidden away on the second floor of the Cosmo, behind a secret door next to OPIUM, you'll find this cozy little ski lodge. It's fair to say this playful little joint has an "anything goes" type of vibe. The Ski Lodge opened its doors last fall and is now open seven days a week.

2. The Tony Bennett Songbook

This Saturday night, the talented singer Mark Verabian is live on stage at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts with a tribute to legendary performer Tony Bennett. Singing one hit after another from the Tony Bennett Songbook, Verabian invites you to come out and celebrate Bennett's 75 years in show business. Tickets start at $37.

3. Cedric the Entertainer at Craig Ranch Regional Park

Actor, comedian and entertainer Cedric the Entertainer is coming to North Las Vegas with a show at the Amphitheater at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 on Saturday, March 5. Tickets range from $55 to $100. Learn more on iamcedric.com.



4. Racejam concert for NASCAR Weekend at Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience will celebrate NASCAR Weekend with free, non-stop live entertainment and a high-energy performance by Buckcherry on Saturday, March 5 at 9 p.m. on 3rd Street Stage. The annual RaceJam celebration is open to fans of all ages with no charge for admission. More NASCAR Weekend events here.

5. The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis

Neonopolis Las Vegas recently welcomed a new eccentric prop museum, the Movie Prop Experience, to its downtown Las Vegas shopping and entertainment complex. The musuem features a collection of original props and costumes from beloved films and television shows.

6. Cocktails for a cause: The Gramercy raising money for Opportunity Village

The Gramercy will honor National Developmental Disabilities month by selling curated cocktails at select restaurants, with a portion of the proceeds donated to Opportunity Village. Participating restaurants include Anima by EDO, DW Bistro, and Pinches Tacos. The menu is as follows:



Anima by EDO: Sweet Caroline with cachaça, oloroso sherry, passionfruit, and agave

DW Bistro: Jungle Bird with tropical juices and an island sized splash of rum

Pinches Tacos: Blood Orange Margarita with their specialty blood orange mixture and 2 oz. of tequila

7. "The Last Five Years" at Super Summer Theatre

This is the last weekend to catch the emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically.



Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m.

Super Summer Theatre (4340 S. Valley View Blvd.)

Tickets start at $25

8. Wine tasting at Las Vegas' newest winery

The brand new tasting room at Pine Hollow Winery is now open and ready to receive guests. "We are not fancy, but I guarantee it will be fabulous," owners Barbara and John DiVirgilio say. Unique offerings include a Thai chili-infused wine, a Pino Gris style wine with coconut and yuzu, and a dessert wine flavored with coffee, toffee, toasted marshmallow and chocolate.



Pine Hollow Winery, 7018 W. Charleston Blvd.

Open Wednesday through Sunday

Two different tasting options for $15 and $30

9. Dinner or stay-cation at the Arts District's first boutique hotel

The English Hotel, the Arts District's first boutique hotel, is now open to the public. Branded, "a place for the cultured renegade," the new 74-room hotel is the concept of celebrity chef Todd English and is also home to the Pepper Club, English's third Las Vegas restaurant.

10. Big West Basketball Championships at newly-opened Dollar Loan Center

The City of Henderson invites the community to The Dollar Loan Center as it opens its doors to its first-ever sporting event, the 2022 Big West Basketball Championships. To kick off the five-day tournament, the city is hosting the “Big West Tiltyard Tip-Off” party beginning Tuesday, March 8.



Tuesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 12

The Dollar Loan Center

Ticket information and event details here

11. Hombres G at House of Blues

Influenced by the English new wave and the first albums of The Beatles, Hombres G experienced massive popularity in their era that led them to sell millions of records and perform for thousands of fans at their concerts, filling up stadiums and disrupting cities when making appearances.



Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas

Tickets from $39.50 to $129

12. New Don't Tell Comedy residency at Fergusons Downtown

Taking the stage in The Yard at Fergusons once a month, starting Thursday, March 10, the pop-up comedy experience will bring audiences a night of discovery and laughs. The Fergusons Downtown residency will offer and element of surprise and mystery through the lineup — not knowing who is performing until they are live on stage in front of the audience. First show is Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

13. Salt Bae's Las Vegas Strip stakhouse now open

Nusret Gokce, known to the internet as Salt Bae, has opened a new installment of his Nusr-et Steakhouse in The Park, next to T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The menu features a variety of edible gold-coated steakhouse fare, including an entire rack of lamb (The Golden Kafes), the Golden Burger, and Golden Baklava. You may have already seen videos circulating online showing Gokce giving guests dinner and a show with his signature, dramatic salt-sprinkling flair. The restaurant is notoriously expensive, but has been largely well-received by online reviewers so far.

