13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: July 8 to July 14, 2022

KTNV
Team of school kids standing in the classroom and joining pieces of a jigsaw puzzle
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 20:01:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — From Argentinian rock to jigsaw puzzle conventions there's plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

Viva Las Vegas, The King Returns Home
A three-day festival in honor and celebration of the life of Elvis Presley will be at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino from July 8 to July 10. The star’s former girlfriend Linda Thompson will host the event according to a press release.

Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention
Described as the first-ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention, the event will feature competitions, exhibitions, influencer meet-and-greets, a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange, and an attempt to set a Guinness World Book of Record for the world’s largest commercial jigsaw puzzle at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through Saturday, July 9, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

The Smith Center
Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. David Perrico, Frankie Moreno, and Chris Botti will be performing this week. Perrico is performing on July 2, Moreno on July 12, and Botti performs on July 13.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club
Soxxi, DJ E – Rock, Sencilla Conexion, and DJ Esco more will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows: Soxxi on July 8 at 11 a.m., DJ E – Rock on July 9 at 11 a.m., Sencilla Conexion on July 9 at 10 p.m., and DJ Esco on July 10 at 12 p.m.

LIGHT Nightclub
People can listen to a performance from Roy Woods and DJ Quiz at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Quiz will perform on July 8 at 10:30 p.m. while Roy Woods performs on July 9 at 10:30 p.m.

Drai's Nightclub
Party goers can listen to performances from 2 Chainz, 50 Cent, and Cam’ron more at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: 2 Chainz on July 8, 50 Cent on July 9, and Cam’ron on July 10.

L.A. Comedy Club
Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will be hosting Kabir Singh from July 11 to July 14, Bret Ernst’s and Friends from July 12 to Oct. 5, and Landry from July 7 to July 10. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95 with each show starting at 8 p.m.

The Black Keys
On July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena The Black Keys will perform. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at AXS.com.

Enanitos Verdes
This Argentinian rock trio is set to perform at the House of Blues on July 12 at 7 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. with ticket prices beginning at $49.50. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Stoney’s Rocking’ Country. David Nail will be performing on July 8 with Tennessee Jet performing on July 9.

