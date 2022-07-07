13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: July 8 to July 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Argentinian rock to jigsaw puzzle conventions there's plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

Viva Las Vegas, The King Returns Home

A three-day festival in honor and celebration of the life of Elvis Presley will be at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino from July 8 to July 10. The star’s former girlfriend Linda Thompson will host the event according to a press release.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FILE ** Elvis Presley is shown at the International Hotel where he made his first public stage appearance in 9 years in Las Vegas, Nev., in this August 1969, file photo. One month after debuting a surreal re-creation of the Beatles' musical career, Cirque du Soleil announced plans Thursday, Aug. 17, 2006, to open an Elvis Presley-themed show on the Las Vegas strip. (AP Photo/file)

Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention

Described as the first-ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention, the event will feature competitions, exhibitions, influencer meet-and-greets, a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange, and an attempt to set a Guinness World Book of Record for the world’s largest commercial jigsaw puzzle at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through Saturday, July 9, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Studio Romantic - stock.adobe.com Team of primary school children standing in circle join pieces of colorful jigsaw puzzle, top view high angle view from above close up. Teamwork, education, learning activities in classroom concept

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. David Perrico, Frankie Moreno, and Chris Botti will be performing this week. Perrico is performing on July 2, Moreno on July 12, and Botti performs on July 13.

Google Maps

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

Soxxi, DJ E – Rock, Sencilla Conexion, and DJ Esco more will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows: Soxxi on July 8 at 11 a.m., DJ E – Rock on July 9 at 11 a.m., Sencilla Conexion on July 9 at 10 p.m., and DJ Esco on July 10 at 12 p.m.

Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Future, left, accepts the Best Group award on behalf of himself and Drake, as DJ Esco stands onstage at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Jeff Lombardo/Jeff Lombardo/Invision/AP DJ Esco performs at Coachella on Friday, April, 22, 2017, in Indio, CA. (Photo by Jeff Lombardo/Invision/AP)

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from Roy Woods and DJ Quiz at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Quiz will perform on July 8 at 10:30 p.m. while Roy Woods performs on July 9 at 10:30 p.m.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Roy Woods performs at the Staples Center on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances from 2 Chainz, 50 Cent, and Cam’ron more at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: 2 Chainz on July 8, 50 Cent on July 9, and Cam’ron on July 10.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Artist: 2 Chainz



Biggest Hit: We Own It (Fast & Furious) [featuring Wiz Khalifa] at 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.



You Might Also Like: His song I'm Different, so long as you're okay with it never leaving your head for the rest of the day.

Amanda Schwab/ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by StarPix, recording artist 50 Cent takes part in a Fuse network interview for "50 Cent: On The Record with Fuse" Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009 in New York. The show will air on November 25. (AP Photo/Amanda Schwab, StarPix)

RICH SCHULTZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS Cam'ron performs with the Diplomats during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2005 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, June 5, 2004. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will be hosting Kabir Singh from July 11 to July 14, Bret Ernst’s and Friends from July 12 to Oct. 5, and Landry from July 7 to July 10. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95 with each show starting at 8 p.m.

The Black Keys

On July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena The Black Keys will perform. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at AXS.com.

Evan Agostini/AP Guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys performing at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 12, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Evan Agostini/AP Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys performing at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 12, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Enanitos Verdes

This Argentinian rock trio is set to perform at the House of Blues on July 12 at 7 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. with ticket prices beginning at $49.50. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP FILE - In this March 19, 2017 file photo, Marciano Cantero and drummer Daniel Piccolo of the Argentinian rock group Enanitos Verdes, perform during Vive Latino in Mexico City. Hombres G and Argentina’s Enanitos Verdes’ joined the tour “Huevos Revueltos” (“Scrambled Eggs”) and is coming to the U.S. The tour begins June 1 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP FILE - In this Aug. 5, 1999 file photo, Felipe Staiti of the Argentine trio "Enanitos Verdes" (Little Green Men) performs during the Miller Genuine Draft mystery concert at the House of Blues in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Stoney’s Rocking’ Country. David Nail will be performing on July 8 with Tennessee Jet performing on July 9.