Trump calls Baltimore a 'hellhole' during cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump described Baltimore as a "hellhole" while talking about crime during Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

The president was addressing Maryland Governor Wes Moore's invitation to walk the streets with him when he made the comment.

"I'm not walking in Baltimore right now," President Donald Trump said. "Baltimore is a hellhole."

Following President Trump's order for the National Guard to respond to crime in Washington, he has suggested a similar move in other cities, including Chicago, New York and potentially Baltimore.

RELATED STORY | Trump eyes Democratic cities after arming National Guard in Washington, DC

Moore has disputed President Trump’s characterization of Baltimore.

“The last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore city, I wasn’t born yet,” the 46-year-old said over the weekend on CNN. He added, "I will never activate members of our National Guard for theatrics.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has also criticized President Trump for suggesting he would send the National Guard to Chicago.

“What President Trump is doing is unprecedented and unwarranted,” Pritzker said at a news conference on Monday. “It is illegal. It is unconstitutional. It is un-American.”

Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pointed to declining crime rates but said they welcome federal collaboration on public safety efforts.

"Listen to what our people are actually calling for. We're calling for investments, resources," Johnson said. "This stunt that this president is attempting to execute is not real. It doesn't help drive us to a more safe, affordable big city."