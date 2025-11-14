Trump attacks Democrats over Epstein emails, calls it a ‘hoax’

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for pushing the "Epstein Hoax."

His comment comes after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of emails that show Jeffrey Epstein mentioning the president.

"The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses," President Trump stated on Truth Social.

The emails from Epstein date back more than a decade and go through President Trump's first year in office, before the convicted sex offender died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In a 2011 email Epstein sent to Ghislaine Maxwell, he wrote, "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump.. VICTIM spent hours at my house with him,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there."

In a 2018 email, Epstein appears to suggest that he should communicate with Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to share insight into President Trump.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has pushed to release all of the so-called Epstein files. A vote is set for next week after a discharge petition reached the required 218 signatures to force action in the House of Representatives.

Trump appeared to suggest that Republicans should not vote for the bill.

Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish," Trump stated. "Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!"

