President Trump’s speech will air across major networks, prompting programming changes

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House on Wednesday evening in a prime-time speech.

The address will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed at ScrippsNews.com.

"I look forward to 'seeing' you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump said in a social media post.

The White House has released few details on the topics Trump plans to address.

"He's going to talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he's done to bring our country back to greatness, and all he continues to plan to do to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The address will prompt major broadcast networks to shift their prime-time schedules.

CBS will air its season finale of “Survivor” at 8 p.m. ET, pause for the president’s address and resume the show where it left off after Trump’s speech.

ABC will also pause its programming. It will air the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” starting at 8 p.m. ET, resuming coverage of the concert immediately following the address.

NBC had been scheduled to air “Christmas in Nashville” at 9 p.m. ET. It will now begin after Trump’s speech.

The address will also cause many stations to delay their late local newscasts.