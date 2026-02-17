DHS top spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin to step down

The Department of Homeland Security’s top spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, is stepping down.

A source says she began planning her resignation in December and stayed on after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis. The department’s response to the shootings came under scrutiny.

Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed McLaughlin's departure in an X post.

"She has played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe. While we are sad to see her leave, we are grateful for her service and wish Tricia nothing but success," Noem said.

Following last month’s shootings, congressional Democrats have called for reforms to immigration enforcement, including requiring body cameras and banning masks. Republicans blocked the proposals.

The dispute led to the loss of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Customs and Border Protection. ICE funding was not affected because it was included in a separate bill.

