Supreme Court blocks Trump's bid to deploy National Guard in Illinois

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to allow the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois, leaving in place a lower-court order.

Around 500 troops had been activated under Title 10 and deployed to the Chicago area to protect federal employees and federal property. The state of Illinois sued the administration over the deployment, calling it unlawful and dangerous.

In October, U.S. District Judge April Perry questioned the Department of Homeland Security's characterization of protests at an ICE facility in the Broadview area — just outside of Chicago — and said the deployment of troops was largely rooted in President Donald Trump's recent clashes with state leaders.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with the majority’s decision not to issue a stay, writing that the administration had not yet made the specific determination required under federal law to justify deploying the Guard.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

