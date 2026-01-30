Protests, boycotts sweep US amid Minneapolis immigration enforcement surge

Protests were being staged outside of the Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis Friday morning, one of many sites where demonstrators are planning to gather for immigration enforcement activities this weekend.

Organizers of last year’s No Kings protests are calling for a day of boycotts followed by a day of demonstrations after the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The 50501 Project is urging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to scale back its operations amid a surge in immigration enforcement activities in Minneapolis and elsewhere. The group is asking supporters not to conduct business Friday, calling it a day of “no school, no work and no shopping.”

Several hundred immigration and civil rights advocacy groups are promoting the events.

The economic boycott will be followed by a day of protests on Saturday.

The protests follow a month of unrest in the Twin Cities amid a surge of immigration enforcement activities. Two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were fatally shot by immigration enforcement agents in separate incidents weeks apart.