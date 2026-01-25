Government shutdown risk grows as DHS funding stalls after fatal Minnesota shooting

A partial government shutdown is increasingly likely following the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old nurse by a Border Patrol officer, an incident that has hardened Democratic opposition to a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

The Senate appears to lack the votes needed to pass the DHS funding package, which includes money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would oppose the bill after it passed the House. Because of the filibuster, Republicans would need at least seven Democratic votes to reach the 60 votes required for passage.

Senate Democrats are expected to meet in caucus Sunday to discuss next steps.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling —and unacceptable in any American city," Schumer said. "Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no.

Lawmakers have until Jan. 30 to approve funding to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The bill includes an additional $20 million for body cameras for ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as mandatory de-escalation training for both agencies.

While the legislation included some compromises related to ICE and immigration enforcement funding, Democrats were unable to secure limits on how ICE could use certain funds. Those restrictions would have placed guardrails on the agency’s use of force and enforcement operations.

Saturday’s shooting marked the second fatal shooting by immigration enforcement agents in the Minneapolis area this month. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged ICE to end its heightened enforcement activity in the region.

DHS officials said the man who was shot, 37-year-old Alex Pretti, was committing an act of domestic terrorism by confronting agents who were attempting to detain a migrant while armed. Local officials said Pretti was legally permitted to carry a firearm, and videos taken by bystanders do not show him holding a weapon during the confrontation.