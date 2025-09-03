Governors of Washington, Oregon and California form a health alliance

The Democratic governors of Washington, Oregon and California announced Wednesday that they created an alliance to safeguard health policies, believing the Trump administration is putting Americans' health and safety at risk by politicizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The move comes with COVID-19 cases rising and as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has restructured and downsized the CDC and attempted to advance anti-vaccine policies that are contradicted by decades of scientific research. Concerns about staffing and budget cuts were heightened after the White House sought to oust the agency's director and some top CDC leaders resigned in protest.

"The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences," the governors said in a joint statement.

"The dismantling of public health and dismissal of experienced and respected health leaders and advisors, along with the lack of using science, data, and evidence to improve our nation's health are placing lives at risk," California State Health Officer Erica Pan said in the news release.

Washington state Health Secretary Dennis Worsham said public health is about prevention — "preventing illness, preventing the spread of disease, and preventing early, avoidable deaths."

The partnership plans to coordinate health guidelines by aligning immunization plans based on recommendations from respected national medical organizations, said a joint statement from Gov. Bob Ferguson of Washington, Gov. Tina Kotek of Oregon and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

This isn't the first time Democratic-led states have banded together to coordinate policies related to public health.

In the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, states formed regional alliances to gain buying power for respirators, gloves and other personal protective equipment for front-line workers and to coordinate reopening their largely shuttered economies.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew G. Nixon shot back in a statement Wednesday that "Democrat-run states that pushed unscientific school lockdowns, toddler mask mandates, and draconian vaccine passports during the COVID era completely eroded the American people's trust in public health agencies."

He said the administration's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices "remains the scientific body guiding immunization recommendations in this country, and HHS will ensure policy is based on rigorous evidence and Gold Standard Science, not the failed politics of the pandemic."

Governors in the Northeast and West Coast — all but one of them Democrats — announced separate regional groups in 2020 hours after Trump said on social media that it would be his decision when to "open up the states."