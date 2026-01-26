'Categorically wrong:' NRA, pro-gun groups push back on Trump officials' Minneapolis shooting takes

Gun advocacy groups, including the National Rifle Association, pushed back on claims from the Trump administration that the man fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday did not have a right to possess a firearm at the protests.

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti after multiple officers wrestled him to the ground when he was seen filming them clashing with protesters. The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti was shot after he "approached" officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun — but that claim differs from bystander videos of the incident in which Pretti is seen holding a phone.

Family members said Pretti owned a handgun and had a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Minnesota. Videos of the incident show one of the officers removing what appears to be a gun from a holster near Pretti's waist just before gunshots are heard.

A top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, posted on social media that, "if you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you."

The post from Bill Essayli drew quick criticism from the NRA, which stated on X that his comments were "dangerous and wrong" and urged officials to resist "making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens."

Gun Owners of America also responded to Essayli’s comments, stating the Second Amendment “protects Americans’ right to bear arms while protesting — a right the federal government must not infringe upon."

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an interview with Fox News, "You cannot bring a firearm loaded with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don't have a right to break the law."

"No one who wants to be peaceful shows up at a protest with a firearm that is loaded with two full magazines," Patel added.

To which the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus wrote on X in response to Patel’s comments: "This is completely incorrect on Minnesota law. There is no prohibition on a permit holder carrying a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines at a protest or rally in Minnesota."

The general counsel for the advocacy group also condemned Patel's comments on X, calling him "categorically wrong."

"Minnesota law does not restrict the number of firearms you can carry, and by extension the number magazines you can carry. We have no magazine restrictions at all on carry. We have no prohibition on carrying at protests," wrote Rob Daur.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino told CNN in an interview on Sunday, "We respect that Second Amendment right, but those rights don’t count when you riot and assault, delay, obstruct and impede law enforcement officers and, most especially, when you mean to do that beforehand."

On Truth Social, President Trump posted an image of a handgun and said, "This is the gunman's gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go — What is that all about?"

However, during Monday's press briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "the president supports the Second Amendment of law-abiding American citizens."

"And any gun owner knows that when you are carrying a weapon, when you are bearing arms and you are confronted by law enforcement, you are raising the assumption of risk and the risk of force being used against you," Leavitt added.