From housing to groceries to energy, Americans say the economy is doing poorly

More Americans say they're feeling squeezed financially.

Nearly seven in ten U.S. adults say the economy is in poor shape, according to a new poll out Thursday. That's similar to views from President Biden's last year in office.

And just 31% approve of how President Trump is handling the economy, which is down from 40% in March.

"We have the strongest economy," President Trump said. "The economy is roaring. I think the economy's only going to get better."

The president has continued to tout his work on the economy, and the White House has put a new focus on affordability.

"People are really concerned about affordability, specifically things like housing, groceries, and energy costs," said economist Abby Hall.

Each of those categories are costing Americans more compared to a year ago, according to the latest federal data.

But Hall says that data might not tell the full story.

"It's a little difficult for us to say some things about the economy right now because we're lacking data," Hall said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed and canceled some releases of key economic data due to the government shutdown.

"That's just data that we can't get and as a result can't use to tell us things about how the economy is doing," Hall said.

The Federal Reserve used data it did have available, and opted to cut its interest rate again on Wednesday.

Fed chair Jerome Powell cited concerns when it comes to both prices and the job market.

"Everyone around the table at the FOMC agrees that inflation is too high and we want it to come down and agrees the labor market has softened and there's further risks," Powell said.