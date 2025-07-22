Johnson faces pressure over Epstein files legislation as August recess nears

A dispute over the so-called Epstein files has brought activity in the House of Representatives to a near standstill.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would require the government to publicly release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far declined to schedule the bill for a vote before the August recess.

Despite the standoff, Johnson insisted Republicans remain united on the matter.

"There is no daylight between the House Republicans, the House, and the President on maximum transparency. He has said that he wants all the credible files related to Epstein to be released," Johnson said. "He's asked the Attorney General to request the Grand jury files of the court, all of that is in process right now. My belief is we need the administration to have the space to do what it is doing and if further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we'll look at that."

In response, Massie has launched a discharge petition — a procedural move that allows members to bypass Johnson and force a vote on the House floor. The petition requires the signatures of a majority of House members to proceed.

Massie claims he already has the necessary support, saying Democrats and nearly a dozen Republicans have signed on.

However, House rules require a discharge petition to sit, or "ripen," for seven legislative days before it can be considered. That timeline pushes any potential vote until after lawmakers return from the August recess in September.

The push for more transparency intensified after the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo stating their review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals, and no grounds to charge any third parties.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Conspiracy theories have circulated about his cause of death and network.

