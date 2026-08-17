Police respond to barricade situation on University Center Drive near Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a barricade situation on University Center Drive, causing multiple road closures Monday afternoon.

LVMPD said SWAT and crisis negotiators are currently on scene in the 4000 block of University Center Drive near Flamingo Road.

According to police, the situation is related to a "malicious destruction of property," but they did not provide any further details.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.