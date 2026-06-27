Pedestrian dies after crash on Flamingo Road near New Forest Drive, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pedestrian who was hit by a car last month on West Flamingo Road near South New Forest Drive has died, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on June 26.

According to LVMPD, the pedestrian was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk, crossing into the path of a vehicle traveling west on Flamingo Road.

The pedestrian was hit and thrown into the roadway. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died on July 20, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to LVMPD.

The crash, which marks the 65th traffic-related death in Metro's jurisdiction for 2026, remains under investigation.