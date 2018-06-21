MGM Resorts Veterans Career Fair

Heat Advisory issued June 21 at 11:43AM PDT expiring June 23 at 8:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Lincoln, Nye

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 21 at 1:34AM PDT expiring June 23 at 8:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 1:59PM PDT expiring June 23 at 8:00PM PDT in effect for: Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 1:59PM PDT expiring June 23 at 8:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Nye

Excessive Heat Watch issued June 19 at 4:44AM PDT expiring June 22 at 8:00PM PDT in effect for: Clark, Nye