Ben & Jerry's hosts free cone day to benefit CASA

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will be giving away free ice cream from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 through Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day.

A small cone or cup is free , with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. All flavors will be available, including non dairy.

Popular Las Vegas singer Michelle Johnson and guitarist Mark Speights will kick off Free Cone Day at The District At Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry's scoop shop at 12 noon with a live musical tribute to ice cream by singing Van Halen's "Ice Cream Man."

The District at Green Valley Ranch location will have balloon artists and face painters from Balloons With A Twist. Popular Las Vegas entertainers and community leaders will help serve ice cream throughout Free Cone Day. Confirmed celebrity scoopers include The Chippendales (12 noon) , Ricardo Laguna and Illusionist David Goldrake (1 p.m.) , Zowie Bowie and John Di Domenico as Austin Powers (2 p.m. ) , Frankie Scinta & Lefty (3 p.m.) , Australia's Thunder from Down Under & The Ladies of Fantasy (4 p.m.) , Heather and Agnes of Tanked and Jennifer Romas of Sexxy (5 p.m.), Miss Asian North America, Lan Do & Emily Hung, Miss Teen Korea with Al B. Sure (6 p.m.) , Celebrity Auctioneer, Jeff Manning & Mrs. Las Vegas America 2018, Yelena Anter (7 p.m.)

The CASA Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the CASA program and raises money to support children in foster care in Las Vegas. The CASA program is an all volunteer program where individuals can undergo training and become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) on behalf of a child in care.