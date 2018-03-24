Become a bone marrow donor at Carrington College March 26

Carrington College will partner with Be the Match to register Carrington College students, faculty and members of the Las Vegas community to be life saving bone marrow donors on March 26.

Be the Match finds lifesaving matches for patients with leukemia and other blood cancers.

The registration process is quick and painless – by rubbing two cotton swabs in the inside of your mouth you will be entered into a database with the opportunity to be a lifesaver and cure for a cancer patient who otherwise has little hope to recover.