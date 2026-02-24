Omega Exposé | 2/24/26

Amira Camil, Founder and Executive Producer of The Fashion Experience, joined us to spotlight the upcoming Omega Exposé: Black Excellence Fashion Show. The powerful runway event is designed to celebrate Black creativity, entrepreneurship, culture, and undeniable style. From visionary designers and dynamic models to spoken word poets and Black-owned businesses, the showcase highlights innovation, resilience, and excellence within the Black community.
