World's tallest horse, Big Jake, dies in Wisconsin at age 20

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world's tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.

The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette.

The wife of the farm's owner says Big Jake died about two weeks ago. The horse was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds.

The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world's tallest living horse in 2010.

Big Jake was born in Nebraska. Smokey Hollow Farm owner Jerry Gilbert told WMTV that Big Jake was a "superstar" and a "truly magnificent animal." He plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of it with his picture and name.