Now Trending Actions Facebook Tweet Email Video shows a frozen beach in Maine This is video of a frozen beach in southern Maine. You can see where the waves came onto shore and stayed there. By: KTNV Staff Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 16, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-16 15:49:39-04 A video has captured a frozen beach in Maine recently. It shows the waves that came onto shore but just stayed there. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo STREAMING NOW 6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018