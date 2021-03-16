Menu

Video shows a frozen beach in Maine

This is video of a frozen beach in southern Maine. You can see where the waves came onto shore and stayed there.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:49:39-04

A video has captured a frozen beach in Maine recently.

It shows the waves that came onto shore but just stayed there.

