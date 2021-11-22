Watch
Video showcases spectacular air maneuvers from Las Vegas' own Thunderbirds

Dept. of Defense
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the weekend the Department of Defense shared a video of the Air Force Thunderbirds flying in style and showing off some of their capabilities above Nellis Air Force Base.

The video shows cockpit footage from the team's commander & left-wing pilot during a flight demonstration at the air base in Las Vegas.

