Most interesting items sold in each state by Walmart

Joyce Lupiani
3:36 PM, Apr 11, 2018
5 mins ago
Lupiani, Joyce
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Walmart recently took a look at the top-selling items in every state from Walmart.com and produced a map of the most interesting top sellers across the country.

Some of the more results included an apparent fondness for Barbie Farmer dolls in Hawaii, a need for plastic hangers in Pennsylvania,  the desire to wear plaid shirts in Wyoming, a craving for Flaming Hot Cheetos in Minnesota, a love of dogs in Nevada, and a fascination with spiced jelly candy in Delaware.

Beverages were also popular in several states: sparkling water in Florida, instant coffee in Indiana, grape-flavored drink mix in Ohio, and protein powder in California. 

Below is a full list of Walmart's top-sellers in each state:

Alabama: Crayons
Alaska: RV & Marine Antifreeze
Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
Arkansas: Chocolate
California: Protein powder
Colorado: M&M's peanut chocolate candy
Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD
Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
Florida: Sparkling cider
Georgia: Fischer-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair
Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll
Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
Illinois: Erasers
Indiana: Instant coffee
Iowa: Water softening crystals
Kansas: Ozark trail tumblers
Kentucky: 4X6 photo prints
Louisiana: Root beer extract
Maine: Brownie mix
Maryland: Glue sticks
Massachusetts: Refrigerators
Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos
Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
Missouri: Life Savers candy
Montana: Madden NFL video games
Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
Nevada: Dog treats
New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
New Jersey: Pool salt
New Mexico: Cat food
New York: Cheerios
North Carolina: Mayonnaise
North Dakota: Watermelon flavored gum
Ohio: Grape flavored drink mix
Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
Oregon: Humidifiers
Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
Rhode Island: Christmas lights
South Carolina: Coin bank
South Dakota: Orange juice
Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
Texas: TV wall mounts
Utah: Personal travel care kits
Vermont: Sweet canned corn
Virginia: Coolers
Washington: Vanilla frosting
West Virginia: My Life As doll
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
Wyoming: Flannel shirts
Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending