Most interesting items sold in each state by Walmart

Walmart recently took a look at the top-selling items in every state from Walmart.com and produced a map of the most interesting top sellers across the country.
Some of the more results included an apparent fondness for Barbie Farmer dolls in Hawaii, a need for plastic hangers in Pennsylvania, the desire to wear plaid shirts in Wyoming, a craving for Flaming Hot Cheetos in Minnesota, a love of dogs in Nevada, and a fascination with spiced jelly candy in Delaware.
Beverages were also popular in several states: sparkling water in Florida, instant coffee in Indiana, grape-flavored drink mix in Ohio, and protein powder in California.
Below is a full list of Walmart's top-sellers in each state:
Alabama: Crayons Alaska: RV & Marine Antifreeze Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls Arkansas: Chocolate California: Protein powder Colorado: M&M's peanut chocolate candy Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD Delaware: Spiced jelly candy Florida: Sparkling cider Georgia: Fischer-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection Illinois: Erasers Indiana: Instant coffee Iowa: Water softening crystals Kansas: Ozark trail tumblers Kentucky: 4X6 photo prints Louisiana: Root beer extract Maine: Brownie mix Maryland: Glue sticks Massachusetts: Refrigerators Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos Mississippi: Oil-less fryer Missouri: Life Savers candy Montana: Madden NFL video games Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder Nevada: Dog treats New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste New Jersey: Pool salt New Mexico: Cat food New York: Cheerios North Carolina: Mayonnaise North Dakota: Watermelon flavored gum Ohio: Grape flavored drink mix Oklahoma: BBQ sauce Oregon: Humidifiers Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers Rhode Island: Christmas lights South Carolina: Coin bank South Dakota: Orange juice Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs Texas: TV wall mounts Utah: Personal travel care kits Vermont: Sweet canned corn Virginia: Coolers Washington: Vanilla frosting West Virginia: My Life As doll Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat Wyoming: Flannel shirts Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions