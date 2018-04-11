Most interesting items sold in each state by Walmart

Walmart recently took a look at the top-selling items in every state from Walmart.com and produced a map of the most interesting top sellers across the country.

Some of the more results included an apparent fondness for Barbie Farmer dolls in Hawaii, a need for plastic hangers in Pennsylvania, the desire to wear plaid shirts in Wyoming, a craving for Flaming Hot Cheetos in Minnesota, a love of dogs in Nevada, and a fascination with spiced jelly candy in Delaware.

Beverages were also popular in several states: sparkling water in Florida, instant coffee in Indiana, grape-flavored drink mix in Ohio, and protein powder in California.

Below is a full list of Walmart's top-sellers in each state:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV & Marine Antifreeze

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: M&M's peanut chocolate candy

Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fischer-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair

Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection

Illinois: Erasers

Indiana: Instant coffee

Iowa: Water softening crystals

Kansas: Ozark trail tumblers

Kentucky: 4X6 photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownie mix

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers candy

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon flavored gum

Ohio: Grape flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: BBQ sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin bank

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As doll

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts

Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions