Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC

Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP
The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto Rockefeller Plaza from a flatbed truck, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 13, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of a 79-foot Norway spruce that will serve at Rockefeller Center as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

The 12-ton tree was trucked in Saturday morning from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland.

It's the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

