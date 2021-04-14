Farmer Boys celebrating 40th anniversary with free burger tattoo

Farmer Boys is commemorating its 40th anniversary by tattooing brand enthusiasts. Farmer Boys is partnering with West Hollywood tattoo shop, The Honorable Society and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas, to give the brand’s most dedicated fans tattoos to memorialize the forty-year milestone.

Farmer Boys enthusiasts can choose from three permanent color designs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches. Superfans who get inked will be entitled to free Farmer Boys burgers for a year. To sign up, guests must visit https://www.farmerboys.com/40th-anniversary-free-tattoo-promotion/ by May 21, 2021. The free anniversary tattoo is open to anyone over 18.

For a limited time, Farmer Boys will also distribute temporary tattoos at participating locations. The anniversary-themed temporary tattoos highlight Farmer Boys’ ongoing commitment to farm fresh food. The temporary tattoos include a code to unlock a 40th anniversary offer in the Very Important Farmer (VIF) Loyalty Club app.

“As we reflect on the last 40 years, we are overjoyed with the memories we have created with our loyal guests, franchisees, and team members” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We are celebrating this milestone by offering our Superfans the opportunity to pay homage to Farmer Boys and get free burgers for a year! Everyone can join the celebration, even those looking for a less permanent – but equally delicious – way to display their loyalty.”

