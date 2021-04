An Atlanta donut shop came up with a new product that you might find either entirely disgusting or delightfully creative.

Revolution Donuts calls the creation Shrimp Tail Cinnamon Toast.

It's as a yeast-style doughnut topped with cinnamon vanilla glaze, Cinnamon Toast cereal, and a candy "shrimp tail".

It's not an April Fool's prank, it's real and apparently very popular.

The release is a play on a recent story about a person who discovered shrimp tails in a box of cinnamon toast crunch.

