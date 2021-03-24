Menu

Man claims he found shrimp tails in cereal box

Cinnamon toast shrimp? A man claims shrimp shells came falling out of his cereal box.
Cinnamon Toast shrimp?

A Los Angeles man claims shrimp shells fell out of his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The man also says he found a string inside the box.

After a back and forth with the man over Twitter, a General Mills spokesman released this statement saying:

"We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility."

They said they are waiting for the consumer to send the package for further investigation.

