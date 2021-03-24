Man claims he found shrimp tails in cereal box

Cinnamon Toast shrimp?
A Los Angeles man claims shrimp shells fell out of his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
The man also says he found a string inside the box.
After a back and forth with the man over Twitter, a General Mills spokesman released this statement saying:
"We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility."
Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
They said they are waiting for the consumer to send the package for further investigation.