Man claims he found shrimp tails in cereal box

Cinnamon Toast shrimp?

A Los Angeles man claims shrimp shells fell out of his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The man also says he found a string inside the box.

After a back and forth with the man over Twitter, a General Mills spokesman released this statement saying:

"We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility."

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

They said they are waiting for the consumer to send the package for further investigation.