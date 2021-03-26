Menu

Watch
Now Trending

Actions

8-year-old cancer survivor breaks record for sold Girl Scout Cookies

items.[0].videoTitle
An 8-year-old girl in Aalifornia has broken the national record for the most Girl Scout cookies ever sold in one season. Girl scouts couldn't set up in front of stores this year so Lilly Bumpus set up a stand outside her own home.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:07:37-04

An 8-year-old girl in California has broken the national record for the most Girl Scout cookies ever sold in one season.

Girl Scouts couldn't set up in front of stores this year so Lilly Bumpus set up a stand outside her own home.

Lilly's troop held a special celebration where her official total was revealed.

She sold more than 32,000 boxes!

Lilly says she was just as surprised by the number as anyone.

Lilly is a cancer survivor and she collected more than 5,000 donated boxes to be delivered to other children fighting cancer.

She says it's her dream for any proceeds to go toward childhood cancer research.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018