8-year-old cancer survivor breaks record for sold Girl Scout Cookies

An 8-year-old girl in California has broken the national record for the most Girl Scout cookies ever sold in one season.

Girl Scouts couldn't set up in front of stores this year so Lilly Bumpus set up a stand outside her own home.

Lilly's troop held a special celebration where her official total was revealed.

She sold more than 32,000 boxes!

Lilly says she was just as surprised by the number as anyone.

Lilly is a cancer survivor and she collected more than 5,000 donated boxes to be delivered to other children fighting cancer.

She says it's her dream for any proceeds to go toward childhood cancer research.