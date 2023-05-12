Watch Now
Scripps News

No Surrender: Ukraine in 2023

Scripps News hears from the men and women defending their homeland on the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia war.
No Surrender: Ukraine in 2023
Scripps News
No Surrender: Ukraine in 2023
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 20:50:03-04

Scripps News' Jason Bellini highlights the men and women on the front lines and in the skies defending their home base in the Ukraine-Russia war.

A long-awaited counteroffensive could turn the tide of the war, but its success depends on the courage and ingenuity of Ukraine's citizen soldiers.

These are their stories: Pilots who hug the land and pray for F-16s; a sister who lost her brother and followed his footsteps into war; and an infantryman chronicling life on the zero line, knowing his own life could be cut short in an instant.

This is Ukraine in the spring of 2023.

