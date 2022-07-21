NFL Star JJ Watt Offered To Help A Fan With Funeral Costs So She Can Keep Her Memorabilia

NFL star defensive lineman J.J. Watt made a late-night winning play on Twitter to help a fan cope with a devastating loss.

Around 10:45 p.m. on July 20, Twitter user Jennifer Simpson shared a sad post, offering to sell two of her beloved J.J. Watt items to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

“I have a pair of @JJWatt women’s edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice,” Simpson tweeted. “They are great shoes. I’m only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa’s funeral. I also have a Watt women’s XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?”

I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested? pic.twitter.com/USt90n221H — Jennifer Simpson (@JSimpson2014) July 21, 2022

Earlier in the month, Simpson shared on the social media platform that even two weeks after her grandfather’s death, the family was having a hard time paying for the funeral and burial expenses. The teacher put a pause on her grad school training to raise money to help her family cover the expenses.

But, that one tweet about selling Watt’s jersey and shoes caught the football player’s attention, and he raced in to help a fan.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey,” Watt tweeted a short time later to Simpson. “We’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss. https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played for the Houston Texans from 2011 through 2020 until he went to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Needless to say, Simpson couldn’t hide her gratitude when she saw that Watt directly responded to her.

“I freaking love you man,” she replied to the tweet. “It’s been a hard year and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.”

The tweet exchange went viral, and many fans have praised Watt’s kindness and generosity, calling him “the best human,” “humble,” and “a legend” among other superlatives.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Watt is known for his charitable efforts and for giving back to the community. Through the J.J. Watt Foundation, he has helped raise millions of dollars for hurricane relief, student athletic programs and many more worthwhile causes. But it’s individual interactions like this one that endear him to so many fans.

As for Simpson, not only will she get to keep her beloved Watt memorabilia, but she and her family are getting closer to paying all the expenses to finally give her grandfather the proper goodbye he deserves.

According to a recent update via tweet, she said the funeral service is now paid off and they’re making progress on the $2,500 in cemetery expenses thanks to many donations coming in from people who have seen the viral Twitter exchange.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.