LAS VEGAS — For families living with a rare disease, finally getting a diagnosis can bring answers, but it can also mark the beginning of a long and complicated journey through doctors, medical records, treatments and insurance.

Nasha Fitter knows that journey firsthand.

Fitter, co-founder of Citizen Health, spoke exclusively with Channel 13 ahead of HLTH 2026 in Las Vegas about the devastating diagnosis her family received when her daughter, Amara, was still a baby and how that experience ultimately led her to work on behalf of other rare disease families.

Amara began experiencing seizures at just 7 months old, Fitter said, at times suffering as many as 100 seizures in a single day.

Two months later, her family received news that changed their lives.

“At 9 months, I get this devastating diagnosis, and I’m basically told she won’t walk, she won’t talk, she’ll be severely intellectually delayed,” Fitter said. “She’ll have a lifetime of seizures. Oh, and guess what? There’s absolutely nothing you can do.”

Fitter said her family initially felt devastated and alone. But instead of accepting that nothing could be done, she became involved in rare disease research and advocacy.

She said a nonprofit research organization she helped build has since developed a genetic therapy for her daughter's condition in less than a decade, despite being told it could not be done.

That experience also helped shape her work with Citizen Health.

Using AI to help rare-disease families

Citizen Health has developed an AI-powered tool called Ari, which is designed to help rare disease patients and their families make sense of often complicated medical journeys.

The tool can help families organize medical records, prepare for appointments and even work through insurance denials.

Fitter said Ari is free for rare-disease families and was designed to be simple and conversational.

“If you're a rare disease family in Nevada, you're not alone,” Fitter said. “There are tools out there that can help you.”

Families can sign up for Ari through Citizen Health and provide information about the rare disease affecting their family.

“You let us know what your rare disease is, and then you can start using the product,” Fitter said. “It's supposed to be very simple, and again, it's text-based, so it's conversational.”

For families who can spend years visiting specialists and accumulating medical records, having their health information organized in one place could help them better prepare for conversations with doctors or navigate disputes with insurance companies.

But for Fitter, the mission is much more than technology.

It's personal.

A mother's hope for her daughter

When asked what she hopes for most for Amara's future, Fitter's answer was strikingly simple.

She wants her daughter to be able to ask for help.

“Our goal is that she is able to speak a few words and be able to say the word ‘help,’” Fitter said. “That's all our hope is, because our biggest worry is that when we pass away, if somebody hurts her, she will not be able to convey that to anyone else. That is honestly our biggest hope for her."

It is a fear that underscores why Fitter said giving rare disease patients and their families better tools, information and a voice matters.

Bringing the rare-disease conversation to Las Vegas

Fitter is bringing that mission to Las Vegas for HLTH 2026, a major healthcare innovation conference expected to attract more than 12,000 people.

She said she wants to make sure rare disease families are part of the conversation as leaders in healthcare, technology and policy discuss the future of medicine.

HLTH 2026 begins Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Other notable speakers scheduled for the conference include Dr. Oz, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Olympic champion Michael Phelps.

For Fitter, though, the work ultimately comes back to families like hers and a message she wants Nevada parents navigating a rare diagnosis to hear: They are not alone.