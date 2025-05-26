'Your safety is our priority': Motorcyclists urged to reconsider summer rides in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — If motorcycling is in your summer plans, Death Valley National Park is encouraging riders to reconsider driving in the park.

As summer approaches and visitors begin planning trips to national parks, Death Valley National Park is recognizing Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, emphasizing the serious risks motorcyclists face during summer visits.

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

Summertime in Death Valley National Park is characterized by extreme heat, with official temperatures reaching up to 130 degrees. Riders are advised by the park that once the heat index pushes past 99 degrees, the ambient air no longer provides cooling relief — even while riding at speed. When the heat combines with the safety gear worn by motorcyclists, heat-related illnesses become more likely.

“Motorcycle riders are injured or killed due to the extreme conditions every year in Death Valley. Your safety is our priority, and we want you to return home safely so you can ride for the long haul.” — Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

For those who choose to visit by motorcycle this summer, park officials offer the following safety tips:



Review active park alerts to learn about the weather or closures

to learn about the weather or closures Map your route in advance , as there is no cell phone signal in most of the park

, as there is no cell phone signal in most of the park Ride during cooler times of the day, such as before 10 a.m.

of the day, such as before 10 a.m. Take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shaded areas

in air conditioning or shaded areas Slow down on curves

on curves Ride in the center of the lane in a single file to have more space to maneuver on roads with limited shoulders.

The park’s suggested timeframe for motorcyclists to visit falls between October and April, where cooler temperatures make riding safer.