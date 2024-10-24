Your kid can get a free Halloween costume through a Las Vegas non-profit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may be experiencing sticker shock at the store for every single product— add that to the rising cost of Halloween costumes for kids.

Trick or treating can be stressful but don't worry— a local non-profit that offers free therapy, Solutions of Change, said they have 30 Halloween costumes they are giving away for free for kids 10 and younger.

Your kids can rock the streets with the most popular characters like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman.

Tricia: Even costumes that are for kids 10 years and younger are not cheap. Everything is getting more expensive.

Crystal: "Absolutely. Yeah and I've heard that's so I've had some clients actually who saw that in our clothing rack mentioned that right now it's just even difficult to pay for, you know, basic necessities like food. So with the holidays, you know, kids want to go out and get candy, you know, typical kid things. So our goal is to relieve that. If it's something that we can provide, then absolutely. If it's available, I'm going to go ahead and share that with the community in hopes that, you know, they could still celebrate things such as Halloween without having to stress out."

All you have to do is sign paperwork that ensures the non-profit is helping the public.

Solutions of Change is asking you to call ahead to make sure they have the size you are looking for.

You can make an appointment by calling 702-445-6937.