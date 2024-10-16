"I hate to think how things would have panned out if I didn't have Solutions of Change to lean on."

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new study said Nevada is the worst in the nation when it comes to mental health.

Many families in the valley have told Channel 13 how stressful and costly living in Southern Nevada has become— not to mention how difficult it is to get special services like counseling or therapy.

"With the rising cost of living and doing everything on my own, sometimes I need a little help," said Jessica Orta, a single parent who got help two years ago when life became unbearable.

Just trying to afford daycare is enough of a struggle— let alone dealing with having a toddler and no emotional support for myself



Nevada has the worst mental health landscape in the United States. A recent study by Brookings Mountain West and The Lincy Institutesaid our state ranks 51st when it comes to providing mental health services and facilities for adults and children.

Orta had a job and insurance when she first came to "Solutions of Change," a non-profit trying to help those in need navigate mental wellness.

She had started working with counselor Lakiesha Oliver and then lost her job.

"I mean, so many things can impact you emotionally. And it's just knowing how to have help-seeking behaviors, getting the help that you need and being able to find that person that meets you where you're at and supports you through that change," Orta said.

She was able to stay in therapy even while unemployed.

"They offer free support, which has been a godsend in my life. I've done therapy here for myself and my son and I don't think that I would have been able to find these resources anywhere else," Orta said.

Solutions of Change opened in the valley in 2017. Program manager, Brandon Wright, said the mental health services are very popular because a lot of locals qualify for the free help.

"If they make less than $55,000, all services are free. If you do make more than $55,000, then you are on a sliding fee scale which would be $75 for the initial assessment and then $40 per session," Wright said.

Solutions of Change also offers free clothing and food, along with support services to Las Vegas' diverse community.

Orta wants everyone to know about their therapy program because it's been a 'game changer' for her.

I hate to think how things would have panned out if I didn't have Solutions of Change to lean on.

As the holidays approach, so does the stress. Every year, the non-profit puts on 'The Healing Holidays Event' on Dec. 17.

Organizers say it's a de-stresser ringing in the spirit of the season with food, toys and supplies to help valley families in need.