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You may see smoke and flames at the Las Vegas airport this week, officials say

LAS live fire training
Harry Reid International Airport
Harry Reid International Airport officials warn of planned live fire training at the Las Vegas airfield.
LAS live fire training
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You might see smoke and flames on the airfield at Harry Reid International Airport this week.

Airport officials say it's all part of planned training for LAS Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Crews.

This training is expected to happen from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 1.

It's intended to give airport fire and rescue crews the opportunity to practice responding to aircraft emergencies and to "stay prepared for the unexpected," airport officials said.

"If you spot flames on the airfield during this time, know that it's all part of the training our team regularly completes to stay ready," officials wrote.

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