'You deserve it,' Las Vegas Latina woman remembers late husband as her business is recognized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating the success of local Latin business owners this Hispanic Heritage Month.

Thursday, three businesses were recognized by the Latin Chamber of Commerce and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. I spoke to the winner of the Small Business Fighter Award — a title she lives up to in many ways.

"I am privileged and honored to give the Small Business Fighter Champion to Jessica Jordan-Tabares," said Latin Chamber of Commerce President Peter Guzman.

It was a special morning when Jordan-Tabares's name was called.

"This award is not only mine; it is also my team members," Jordan-Tabares said. "I love you guys."

Jordan-Tabares is the owner of SW Marketing and Consulting Las Vegas. The company represents multiple Latino businesses throughout the valley. She says she started her company on her own in her living room.

The business grew quickly, and her husband Jose Tabares quit his job to help her. Together, she says their business was booming.

But on Feb. 5 of this year, her life changed forever.

"Eight months ago today, my husband and I were driving home, and a wrong-side driver hit us head-on collision," she said. "My husband passed away, and I underwent many surgeries."

Jordan-Tabares says the crash left her arm shattered, her back destroyed and her vital organs displaced.

"I am a survivor," she said. "I'm really a miracle to be standing here today."

She says it took her nearly a month in the hospital to recover. Her main priority was getting back to her family as well as her clients, who she says she cared for deeply.

"I was given a second chance at life, and when that clicked in my head, that was the push that I needed to say yes to life," she said.

Jordan-Tabares says despite the challenges, she will keep moving forward. This Saturday, she will graduate with a master's degree in business administration. She says her business is at its best.

Guzman says there is no one more deserving of this award.

"From day one, she has been fighting back to keep her business going and successful," Guzman said. "That's what we all have to celebrate— that's what Hispanic Heritage Month is."

Tabares says while the work does not stop, the pain of losing her husband will never go away.

"What do you think he would say seeing you receive this award at the Latin Chamber of Commerce?" I asked.

"'You deserve it chapparra.' That's what he would say; He says shorty in Spanish," she said. "'You deserve it, chappara. You've worked so hard, and I'm very proud of you.'"

The other businesses honored were Tire Mart and M Con, Inc. The Latin Chamber of Commerce also hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Siegel Resource Center. It'll provide internet service and printing capabilities to those who need it.

Latin Chamber President Peter Guzman says he's thankful for The Siegel Group, which funded the project. Judith Siegel with the group says this is necessary to help our underserved populations.

"This center is so important to this area, and anyone can come, anybody, you fill out a resume you can use the internet, and it's a great tool for someone who needs help," Siegel said.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entrevista en espanol con Jessica Tabares:

Entrevista en espanol con Jessica Tabares, la duena de SW Marketing and Consulting Las Vegas

