York wildfire currently at '23% containment' at '80,437 acres in size,' fire officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The York Wildfire is now at 23% containment as it continues to burn along the Nevada-California state line on Tuesday morning.

The wildfirestarted in the New York Mountains near Nipton on Saturday and has traveled north to Crescent Peak Road, which is about 3.5 miles from Joshua Tree Highway. The fire is also approximately 35 miles away from the southern tip of Clark County.

On Monday, federal fire authorities confirmed that the fire was determined to have started on "private land" within the Mojave National Preserve. Most of the vegetation in the area that caught fire was timber and brush.

The fire is currently "backing down Crescent Peak away from the Nevada Border," according to officials.

Currently, fire crews have the fire at 23% containment as it continues to burn at 80,437 acres in size, according to infrared mapping. The fire is also estimated to have caused $1,000,000 in damages, according to InciWeb.

In a press release, officials with the Bureau of Land Management say firefighters observed an "increase in fire activity" on Monday evening, and are bracing for another increase on Tuesday as high monsoonal winds move into the valley.

"These types of winds can cause the fire to spread more rapidly and unpredictably which can have an effect on fire spreading behavior causing the fire to advance," a spokesperson for BLM stated in the release.

A brief downpour observed early Tuesday morning has also "moderated" the fire behavior, though firefighters are still working to secure containment lines along the Nevada border.

Containment also continues to be a joint effort between local, state, and federal agencies, including the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and Clark County Fire.

No evacuations are in place as of Tuesday morning. However, Hart Mine Road from Walking Box Ranch in Ivanpah will remain closed due to wildfire conditions and the subsequent fire suppression operations.

The public is advised to steer clear of the area.

Channel 13 is closely monitoring the York fire, and will provide updates as more information becomes available.