13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, August 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 70s at sunrise thanks to rain-cooled air from Monday's spotty downpours. Highs should be limited to the upper 90s today, marking the first day in over a month without triple digit heat. Expect continued thunderstorm chances in Las Vegas and around Southern Nevada today and Wednesday. The noticeable monsoon humidity will fuel pop-up downpours with lightning, gusty winds, and the potential for localized flooding. Some areas will miss out on the rain entirely.

Wildfire smoke from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve near the Nevada and California state line may not be as bad today, but at times the air quality the last couple days has measured as "hazardous" so we'll continue to monitor the situation.

Lows at night will fall to the upper 70s and low 80s, and a stray shower or thundershower remains possible after dark.

Specific rain chances in the Las Vegas valley are 50% today, 50% tonight, and 50% through the morning and afternoon on Wednesday.

A drier pattern is expected Thursday through the weekend, with sunshine, lower humidity, and highs between 104° and 107°.

To beat the heat later this week, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low-to-medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.