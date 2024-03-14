YESCO restores signage at historic Golden Steer Steakhouse in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas institution is shining a little brighter after getting a facelift.

On Thursday, YESCO announced it has restored all five exterior signs and added a new sign at the historic Golden Steer Steakhouse.

The main sign above the entrance was removed and replaced with white polycarbonate and vinyl graphics. YESCO also manufactured and installed a gold-polished aluminum decorative topper to hide any electrical components discreetly above the main cabinet.

Neon tubing on the main sign was also rotated and corrected to restore its original glow. A new 17-foot-long "cocktails" sign has also been installed.

The sign restoration is part of a larger project to expand the Golden Steer. The entire project recently received the Mayor's Urban Design Award in the historic preservation category.

YESCO

"As the oldest continually operating steakhouse in Las Vegas, we wanted to preserve the historic charm of The Golden Steer while also updating its iconic gold, burgundy and black signage," said Jeff Young, executive vice president of YESCO. "We look forward to our signs greeting guests as they visit this must-experience landmark."

The Golden Steer Steakhouse opened in 1958 and celebrities who have dined there include people like Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Joe DiMaggio, Natalie Wood, Nat King Cole, Mario Andretti, and Tony "The Ant" Spilotro.

The restaurant also claims that dining scenes from the movie "Casino" were based on real-life conversations that happened in their dining room.

The Golden Steer celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2023 and expanded for the first time in 50 years after taking over their neighbor and opening the Armory and Gambler's Den.