Yamaguchi family requesting help to keep accused killers behind bars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A plea for help from the family and friends of a Hawaii woman who was shot and killed in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

Clarice Yamaguchi was a wife, a mother, and a grandmother whose life was tragically taken when police say she tried to stand up to a robber. Now, her family and friends are asking for your help to keep her suspected killers in jail.

The 66 year-old from Waipahu was visiting Las Vegas with her husband on New Year's Eve. Police say she was shot and killed in the parking garage at Fashion Show Mall, after refusing to give up her belongings during a robbery.

"It's a scary thought that the community we now call home is unsafe, where our people, our children, can't even walk in a shopping mall!" said Doreen Hall, President of the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club.

Hall spent several hours today connecting with the Hawaiian community here on the ninth island.

"We now call Las Vegas home, and for our people to travel to and from the islands and to have it happen here, it's just saddening, it's frustrating, it's angry. People are just angry and we don't understand," said Hall.

While friends and family continue to mourn, they're demanding justice for Clarice. They say you can help deliver that by emailing the judge assigned to her accused killers' case, asking her not to grant them bail.

"We want justice to prevail and we want to support the Yamaguchi's family, whether we know them or not. When we're from Hawaii, our tradition, we band together as Ohana."

Clarice Yamaguchi's accused killers are scheduled to have a bail hearing first thing Monday morning. The deadline to send emails to the judge in this case is tonight at midnight. You can send those emails to justiceforclarice@gmail.com.