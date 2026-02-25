Wynn responds to recent lawsuit in response to data breach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major resort company issued a statement in response to a lawsuit regarding a recent data breach.

The lawsuit, filed in district court on Feb. 21, alleges that Wynn was the victim of a data breach, with more than 800,000 records stolen. The lawsuit claims the stolen data included names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

The lawsuit also alleges that the notification letter Wynn sent to affected customers failed to disclose important information, such as the identity of the hackers, the root cause of the breach, what vulnerabilities were exploited, and more.

In response to the lawsuit, Wynn released the following statement:

“We have learned that an unauthorized third party acquired certain employee data. Upon discovery, we immediately activated our incident response protocols and launched a thorough investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts.



"The unauthorized third party has stated that the stolen data has been deleted. We are monitoring and to date have not seen any evidence that the data has been published or otherwise misused.



"This incident has had no impact on our guest experience, our operations or our physical properties, which are all fully operational and open for business. Our guests can continue to expect the customer experience for which Wynn Resorts is known.



"While the investigation is ongoing, we have elected to offer complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection to all employees. The security and confidentiality of our employees, as well as our guest data, is our top priority. While no company can ever eliminate the risk of a cyberattack, we are taking appropriate steps and working with industry-leading third-party IT advisors to strengthen our systems to protect against future incidents.”



You can read the full lawsuit here:

Wynn Data Breach Lawsuit by yolanda.cruz