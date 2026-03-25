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Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Allegiant Air after disabled passenger falls during boarding and dies

Allegiant CEO
David Becker/AP
FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Allegiant Travel, the parent company of the Allegiant budget airline, announced Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, that CEO and director John Redmond resigned, effective immediately. The company isn't saying why he left. He's being replaced by the former CEO, Maury Gallagher, who held the job from 2003 until last year. Gallagher has been with Allegiant as majority owner since 2001 and was the CEO from 2003 until last year. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)
Allegiant CEO
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A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Allegiant Air after a 24-year-old passenger with muscular dystrophy fell during boarding and died from his injuries.

The complaint alleges Hunter Adkins, who used a power wheelchair, was placed in an unsafe boarding chair and pushed up a ramp by a single attendant. Adkins fell at the aircraft doorway and suffered injuries that led to his death the next day.

The lawsuit claims negligence, citing rushed procedures, inadequate assistance, improper equipment and insufficient staffing. Attorneys argue the airline failed in its duty to safely assist passengers with disabilities.

"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking situation," Allegiant Air said.

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