US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport, Taliban says

Planet Labs Inc./AP
In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., the military side of Kabul's international airport is seen as a military flight taxing on the tarmac Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
Afghanistan
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 10:10:14-04

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban spokesman says a U.S. military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

U.S. military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul’s international airport Sunday as the U.S. evacuation there winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

