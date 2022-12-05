Stromboli volcano erupts in Italy, forces school closures

Schools in parts of Italy were closed on Monday after a volcano on the Sicilian island of Stromboli erupted.

The eruption on Sunday caused an explosion and set off alarm sirens on the island.

The violent explosion, filmed by a camera from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), sent clouds of ash into the air and into the sea.

The INGV said they also registered a 4.6 magnitute earthquake early morning on Sunday in the sea the Aeolian island archipelago, of which Stromboli is included.

The Coast Guard is monitoring the flow of lava and ash into the sea to ensure ports on the island remain safe and open.

This is not the only volcano to erupt in recent days. A volcano also erupted in Indonesia on Sunday. The Mauna Loa volcano also erupted in Hawaiii on Nov. 27 and lava flow is continuing.