Queen Elizabeth II returns to royal duties following death of Prince Philip

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday. The event is recorded in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of royal mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99.

The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.